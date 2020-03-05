White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Inks five-year extension
Moncada and the White Sox have agreed to a five-year contract extension with a club option, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The specific terms behind the 24-year-old's new deal have yet to be announced. The contract would potentially buy out two free-agent years and if his player option is exercised, Moncada would hit the open market after his age 30 season, according to Rosenthal. The switch-hitting third baseman will look to improve upon a 2019 campaign in which he hit .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs, 83 runs scored and 79 RBI throughout 132 games.
