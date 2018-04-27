White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leads off with homer for second straight game
Moncada went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the White Sox 6-3 win over Kansas City on Thursday.
It was the second straight game with a leadoff long ball for the 22-year-old infielder, who now has a .923 OPS through 87 at-bats. After hovering around the Mendoza line for much of the first part of the season, this three-hit effort brought his average up to .264 and his on-base percentage to .360. If this recent hot streak turns out to be representative of what Moncada is capable of doing over a whole season, watch out, because any fantasy owners who swooped him up late or on the waiver wire could have a legitimate five-category asset on their hands.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits leadoff bomb Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Single short of cycle•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in action Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Another day, another steal•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits grand slam in loss•
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.