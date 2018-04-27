Moncada went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the White Sox 6-3 win over Kansas City on Thursday.

It was the second straight game with a leadoff long ball for the 22-year-old infielder, who now has a .923 OPS through 87 at-bats. After hovering around the Mendoza line for much of the first part of the season, this three-hit effort brought his average up to .264 and his on-base percentage to .360. If this recent hot streak turns out to be representative of what Moncada is capable of doing over a whole season, watch out, because any fantasy owners who swooped him up late or on the waiver wire could have a legitimate five-category asset on their hands.