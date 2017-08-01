Moncada suffered a knee injury in a nasty collision with outfielder Willy Garcia in Monday night's game against the Blue Jays.

The injury was serious enough that Moncada was unable to place any weight on his right leg. A cart was needed to carry him off. Moncada's knee appeared to strike Garcia's head at full speed, so the question will be if the joint suffered any structural damage. Expect an MRI or X-rays soon to answer that question; for now, consider him day-to-day