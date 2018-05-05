Moncada exited in the bottom of the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Twins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Moncada drew a one-out walk and appeared to gingerly return to first base following Yolmer Sanchez's flyout to center field. The 22-year-old was out of Thursday's lineup with a hamstring issue and that remains the issue Friday as well, and he should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Moncada was replaced at second base by Leury Garcia, with Adam Engel taking over in center field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories