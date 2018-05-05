Moncada exited in the bottom of the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Twins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Moncada drew a one-out walk and appeared to gingerly return to first base following Yolmer Sanchez's flyout to center field. The 22-year-old was out of Thursday's lineup with a hamstring issue and that remains the issue Friday as well, and he should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Moncada was replaced at second base by Leury Garcia, with Adam Engel taking over in center field.