Moncada was removed in the top of the seventh inning of Wednesday's game against the Twins with an apparent foot injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-3 with a base hit prior to his departure.

Moncada is believed to have suffered the injury during his fourth-inning plate appearance, when he looked to be in discomfort after fouling a ball off his foot. He initially stayed in the contest and came to the plate once more before departing three innings later, with Josh Harrison coming off the bench to replace him during a tie game. Expect the White Sox to provide another update on Moncada's condition after the game.