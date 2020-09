Moncada went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Cubs.

The long ball was his first since Aug. 17. Moncada has been open about his struggles with the lingering effects of having COVID-19 in July, but he told James Fegan of The Athletic that "it's improving" and that his energy level has been up the last two weeks.