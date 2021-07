Moncada (hand) will likely be out through the team's weekend series against Detroit, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada was diagnosed with a bruised right hand after he exited Thursday's game against Minnesota, and he's dealing with some swelling. Manager Tony La Russa said he's hopeful that the third baseman could be available for the team's series at Target Field next week. Leury Garcia (undisclosed) and Danny Mendick could see additional playing time in Moncada's absence.