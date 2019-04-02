Moncada batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland.

Leury Garcia, who had hit leadoff the first three games, was given the day off. Moncada has hit safely in all four games with extra-base hits in the last three. The White Sox gave him a good shot at leadoff in 2018, and Moncada may still end up there, but he was pretty comfortable at second spot during spring training (1.110 OPS) and has continued that into the regular season (1.150).