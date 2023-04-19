Moncada (back) is not expected to return by the end of the week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada will need a rehab assignment before being activated and it's not clear when that will begin. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has said that the team wants to make sure the third baseman is 100 percent recovered from his back issue for returning, so it's clear they're proceeding cautiously. Jake Burger's play at the hot corner allows the White Sox to be deliberate with Moncada.