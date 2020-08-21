site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Not in Friday's lineup
Moncada is not starting Friday against the Cubs.
Moncada hits the bench for just the third time all season. Ryan Goins will handle the hot corner in his absence.
