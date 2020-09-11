Moncada is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Moncada started the past two games and will head to the bench despite going 4-for-10 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Yolmer Sanchez will take over at the hot corner Friday for the White Sox.
