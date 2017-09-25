Moncada is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

Moncada has been locked in at the plate recently, slashing .338/.394/.615 with five homers in his last 65 at-bats, but he'll get the day off after starting 17 consecutive contests for the White Sox. In his place, Yolmer Sanchez will slide over to cover the keystone, opening up a spot for Tyler Saladino to start at third base.