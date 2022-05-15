Moncada is not in Sunday's lineup against the Yankees.
He has hit safely in all five games this season and has two home runs over his last three contests. Josh Harrison will start at third base and hit ninth.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Homers again Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Records first homer of 2022•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes seat for day game•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reaches base three times in return•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Makes return from IL•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Monday debut confirmed•