White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out Sunday with sore leg

Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians due to a sore leg, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Manager Rick Renteria stressed that Moncada's injury isn't a serious concern, so it's possible the 24-year-old's absence from the lineup amounts to a maintenance day more than anything else. With the White Sox off the schedule Monday, the expectation is that Moncada will be good to go for Tuesday's series opener in Washington following back-to-back rest days.