White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out with back injury Tuesday
Moncada (back) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It was reported after Moncada exited Sunday's game with upper-back tightness that he would likely be back in the lineup for Tuesday's contest, but he apparently is still feeling discomfort. Jose Rondon is starting at third base, hitting sixth. Per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Moncada's back apparently bothers him when he swings right-handed, and the White Sox face lefties Tuesday and Wednesday, so we might not see him back until this weekend's series in Texas.
