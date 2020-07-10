Moncada (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.
Moncada was absent from workouts at the beginning of the week, and he'll now be sidelined for at least 10 days for an undisclosed reason. The team didn't provide a reason for his placement on the injured list, and it's unclear when Moncada could be ready to return to the field.
