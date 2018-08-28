Moncada went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over New York.

Moncada tied the game 2-2 in the sixth inning as he plated a pair on a double to right-center field. The 23-year-old second baseman has now collected a base knock in four straight games, going 5-for-14 with three extra-base hits and six RBI during that stretch. Moncada is batting just .221 this season, although he's homered 16 times and driven in 53 to go along with 11 stolen bases through 121 games.