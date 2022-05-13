Moncada went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.
Moncada took reliever Jonathan Loaisiga deep in the seventh inning for a three-run shot that temporarily tied the game 7-7. The long ball was the third baseman's first of the season and netted his first three RBI of the campaign. This was just the third game of 2022 for Moncada, who missed the first month of the season due to an oblique injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes seat for day game•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reaches base three times in return•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Makes return from IL•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Monday debut confirmed•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Likely back Monday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains on track•