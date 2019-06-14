White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out of Friday's lineup
Moncada (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Yankees.
Moncada previously indicated he hopes to return Saturday or Sunday from the mid-back strain, so his continued absence Friday comes as no surprise. Jose Rondon will start his third straight game at the hot corner for the White Sox.
