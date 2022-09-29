site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-yoan-moncada-remains-out-of-lineup-855806 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moncada (foot) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Moncada was held out of Wednesday's lineup with a sore foot, and he will sit out for a second straight day. Josh Harrison will man the hot corner in Moncada's place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read