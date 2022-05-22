Moncada (leg) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Moncada was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to a leg injury and will remain out of the starting nine for Sunday's matinee. However, the 26-year-old entered as a pinch hitter and remained in the game defensively Saturday, so he could be in the lineup for Game 2 of the twin bill.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Scratched with leg injury•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Good to go•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Dealing with minor leg issue•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: On bench for afternoon game•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out of Sunday's lineup•