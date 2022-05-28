Moncada (leg) isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Moncada has been dealing with leg soreness recently, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Jake Burger will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
