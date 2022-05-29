Moncada (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Moncada is out of the lineup for the third consecutive game as he continues to manage quadriceps soreness. It's not believed to be a serious injury, but a trip to the injured list becomes more likely the longer he sits out. Jake Burger will receive another start at the hot corner in his place.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Managing quadriceps soreness•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Dealing with leg soreness•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Not starting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Late lineup addition for Game 1•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out of lineup for Game 1•