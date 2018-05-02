Moncada was taken out of Wednesday's game with an apparent knee injury after awkwardly sliding into third base.

Moncada suffered the injury during the eighth inning after going from first to third on a Yolmer Sanchez single. The White Sox stated that they will provide more information when it becomes available, so expect an update on his status in the coming hours.

