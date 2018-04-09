White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Scores twice in Monday's loss
Moncada went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.
Moncada showed some power, as one of his two hits was a double. Although he went hitless in Sunday's outing, the 22-year-old has put together multi-hit performances in two of his last three games. While he's beginning to accumulate hits at the dish, strikeouts remain an issue for Moncada, as he's struck out in 34.1 percent of his plate appearances this season.
