Moncada was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Yankees due to a leg injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada felt discomfort in his leg Thursday against the Royals but played through the issue in Friday's series opener against the Yankees. While he was a late scratch prior to Saturday's matchup, manager Tony La Russa said the 26-year-old will be available off the bench. Josh Harrison will shift to third base while Leury Garcia enters the lineup at the keystone.