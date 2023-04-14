Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list by the White Sox on Friday, retroactive to April 11, with lower-back soreness.

Moncada's recovery had been coming along more slowly than anticipated and the team decided to go ahead and make an IL move. He'll be eligible to return April 21 and would seem to have a decent chance to be back at that time. Jake Burger and Hanser Alberto will probably get the first crack to fill in at third base, with Lenyn Sosa and Romy Gonzalez also potentially in the mix.