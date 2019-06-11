White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Shrugs off back injury

Moncada downplayed his upper-back injury when discussing the matter with reporters after Monday's 12-1 loss, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Nationals only held a two-run lead when Moncada departed with the injury in the top of the seventh, so his removal wasn't a byproduct of the blowout. Nonetheless, Moncada's comments suggest the back issue is more of a day-to-day concern rather than something that will likely require a trip to the injured list. There's still a decent possibility the White Sox hold him out of Tuesday's series finale, thereby affording him two days of rest due to Wednesday's off day.