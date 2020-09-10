Moncada went 2-for-5 with a run scored and one RBI in the White Sox' 8-1 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday night.

Moncada came into the contest in a 3-for-21 slump. After a hot start to the season, he has hit a meek .239 in the White Sox last 30 games. He ranks in the bottom fifth of the league for exit velocity, expected batting average and strikeout percentage.