White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Snaps hitless skein
Moncada went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.
The good news is that Moncada snapped an 0-for-18 stretch with a single in the fifth inning, but those two strikeouts give him nine over his last 13 at-bats and raised his league-leading total to 163. The struggling leadoff hitter is the subject of stories on the team's official web site, in the Chicago Tribune and in the Chicago Sun-Times. They all report that Moncada needs to be more aggressive. He's got a great eye and can run up pitch counts, but when he sees a pitch he can drive, Moncada needs to swing.
