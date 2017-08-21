Moncada (shin) will start at second base and bat second in Game 1 of the White Sox's doubleheader Monday against the Twins, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Moncada had been sidelined for the last two games while dealing with shin splints on his right foot, but the couple days of rest was all he needed for the pain to subside. The White Sox could look to keep Moncada on the bench for the nightcap Monday for precautionary purposes, but the 22-year-old otherwise looks like he'll be in line for a full slate of starts during the week. After a rough start to his tenure with the White Sox, Moncada's bat has heated up in August, with the infielder submitting a .377 on-base percentage across 14 contests.