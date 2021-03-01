Moncada (arm) went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Brewers.
Moncada's experiencing soreness in his arm that's preventing him from playing the field, but he did work as the designated hitter in the Cactus League opener. And his legs appear fine as he reached on a fielder's choice, then stole a base and came home on Adam Engel's two-run home run.
