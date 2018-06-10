Moncada has gone hit-less with five strikeouts in eight at-bats in the first two games of the series against his former team, the Red Sox.

Moncada's slump extends beyond the present series, so it's not just a matter of the opponent's familiarity with him. The second baseman has one hit in his last 19 at-bats, during which he's fanned 10 times (52.6 K%).