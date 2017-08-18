Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored Thursday in Texas.

Moncada took starter Tyson Ross deep in the first inning and was able to work walks in his next two plate appearances before making outs in his last two. The 22-year-old second baseman had been slashing a solid .282/.377/.477 in 80 games at Triple-A Charlotte, but he's been unable to carry that success over against major-league pitching. Even after this performance, he owns an unimpressive .190/.333/.357 line through 25 games with Chicago.