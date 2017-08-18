White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Struggling to translate minor-league success
Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored Thursday in Texas.
Moncada took starter Tyson Ross deep in the first inning and was able to work walks in his next two plate appearances before making outs in his last two. The 22-year-old second baseman had been slashing a solid .282/.377/.477 in 80 games at Triple-A Charlotte, but he's been unable to carry that success over against major-league pitching. Even after this performance, he owns an unimpressive .190/.333/.357 line through 25 games with Chicago.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Doubles off lefty in Sunday's loss•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits game-tying homer and walkoff winner•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Having issues with offspeed stuff•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Active in return to Boston•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in action Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...