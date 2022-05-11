Moncada is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The White Sox and Guardians are wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, so Moncada looks like he's just receiving some maintenance after he recently returned from the oblique injury that had sidelined him since late in Chicago's Cactus League slate. After being activated from the injured list Monday, Moncada went 2-for-8 with a walk and a run scored while starting at third base in both of the White Sox's first two games of the week.