Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Moncada started the previous five games but will head to the bench after going 1-for-17 with two walks and eight strikeouts during that stretch. Elvis Andrus will shift to the hot corner while Romy Gonzalez starts at second base.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Three hits, three RBI•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting out Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Adds steal Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: First hits since activation•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Activated from injured list•