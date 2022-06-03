Moncada went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Moncada missed five consecutive games with a quadriceps injury, but he returned Thursday to play third base and hit third. He tallied a run-scoring single in the eighth inning to record his fifth RBI of the campaign. Moncada has had a fitful start to the season after being sidelined by an oblique injury as well as a few issues in his lower body, and he's hitting just .138/.176/.246 across 68 plate appearances as a result.