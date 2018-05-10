White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Team is optimistic
Moncada (hamstring) took groundballs Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moncada is progressing nicely from his hamstring injury, leaving the White Sox optimistic that he'll rejoin the club when his 10-day stint on the disabled list is up. Until then, Leury Garcia is expected to fill in at second base.
