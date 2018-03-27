Moncada went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs as the leadoff hitter in Monday's exhibition game against Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada has taken to the leadoff role since manager Rick Renteria started using him there at the beginning of March. In 15 spring games as the team's leadoff hitter, Moncada is 15-for-48 (.313) with seven walks, three home runs, nine RBI and three stolen bases. Included in that tantalizing production are 15 strikeouts, which has been Moncada's bane since reaching the upper minors and majors. Still, his ability to draw walks and speed on the basepaths should make him a productive leadoff hitter.