Cespedes continues to train and play in simulated games regularly at the White Sox's spring training facility in Arizona while he awaits approval on his work visa, which he's expected to obtain by the end of June, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Cespedes has been working through visa issues since the spring training, but the White Sox are apparently optimistic his situation will be resolved in the next week or two. Once that's formally resolved, Cespedes is expected to report to Double-A Birmingham to begin his career in affiliated ball. The 23-year-old younger brother of Yoenis Cespedes signed a $2 million contract with the White Sox this past winter after attracting attention for his play with the Cuban national team in recent years before he defected in January 2019.