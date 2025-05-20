The White Sox designated Gomez for assignment Tuesday.
The transaction frees spots on the 26-man and 40-man rosters for the addition of Adrian Houser. Gomez was a waiver claim of the White Sox earlier this month and has collected a 6.62 ERA over 10 appearances between the Yankees, Dodgers and White Sox.
