White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Falters late in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gomez did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-9 win over the Nationals, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts over six innings.
Gomez entered the sixth in line for a quality start before yielding three runs in the frame, ending the day having allowed four home runs. It still marked the longest outing of the 25-year-old's career, and he posted a 4.60 ERA over nine second-half starts. For the season, he finished with a 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 58:27 K:BB across 62.2 innings as both a reliever and starter.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Punches out four in third loss•
-
White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Fans four in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Allows two homers•
-
White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Walks six in loss•
-
White Sox's Yoendrys Gomez: Goes 4.2 innings vs. Twins•