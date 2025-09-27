Gomez did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-9 win over the Nationals, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Gomez entered the sixth in line for a quality start before yielding three runs in the frame, ending the day having allowed four home runs. It still marked the longest outing of the 25-year-old's career, and he posted a 4.60 ERA over nine second-half starts. For the season, he finished with a 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 58:27 K:BB across 62.2 innings as both a reliever and starter.