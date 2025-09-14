default-cbs-image
Gomez didn't factor into the decision Sunday at Cleveland, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over five innings with four strikeouts.

The 25-year-old fared much better in this 77-pitch outing after coughing up four runs across five frames in his last appearance. Gomez conceded both runs on a fourth inning double by Bo Naylor -- the only extra-base hit he allowed. Since entering the White Sox rotation Aug. 12, Gomez has been a solid pitching option, producing a 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB over 33.2 innings. The Chicago right-hander currently lines up to make his next start at home against the Padres next weekend.

