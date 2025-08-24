Gomez did not factor into the decision Sunday against Minnesota, allowing two hits and three walks over 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

While Gomez was able to hold the Twins scoreless, he was unable to qualify for a win after throwing 89 pitches before departing with two outs in the fifth inning. Still, the 25-year-old Gomez has been solid overall in three starts since shifting into the rotation, allowing four earned runs across 14.2 innings while striking out 16. He's currently lined up to face the Yankees at home his next time out.