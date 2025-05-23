The White Sox outrighted Gomez to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Gomez was designated for assignment earlier in the week. He's appeared in 12 games for three different teams already this season. Gomez pitched to the tune of an 8.10 ERA and 2:2 K:BB across 3.1 innings of work out of the Chicago bullpen.
