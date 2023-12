Ramirez was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Wednesday.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Erick Fedde, whose two-year, $15 million deal with Chicago is now official. Ramirez, 28, has bounced between four different teams over the last two seasons while registering a 4.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 67:37 K:BB across 75.2 innings.