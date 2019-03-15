White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Back in action
Sanchez (shoulder) is back in the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sanchez injured his left shoulder while making a defensive play Saturday and sat out five days. The absence is unlikely to put a significant dent on his readiness for Opening Day.
