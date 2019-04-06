Sanchez returned to the starting lineup and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Mariners.

Sanchez, who was given the day off Friday, hasn't had a hit in 18 at-bats. Saturday's free pass was just the second time he's reached base safely this season. Other than his .042 average (1-for-24), there's no indication that his starting job is in jeopardy.