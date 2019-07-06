White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Back in lineup
Sanchez (hand) is back in the lineup Saturday, manning second base and batting seventh against the Cubs.
Sanchez suffered a laceration Thursday when he was stepped on at third base on a pickoff attempt, with three stitches required to close the wound. However, it seems the wound is not at risk of re-opening on a swing and Sanchez will be able to tough it out. Sanchez is batting .256/.324/.321 so far this season and at this point seems likely to be non-tendered in the offseason.
