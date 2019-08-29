White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Back-to-back two-hit games
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday in the White Sox's 8-2 loss to the Twins.
Sanchez saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end Sunday against the Rangers, but he still reached base on a pair of walks during that contest. He's carried his hot-hitting ways into the series with Minnesota, delivering back-to-back two-hit performances. Sanchez doesn't offer much power or speed and typically occupies a spot near the bottom of the lineup, but he could be a useful batting-average stabilizer in rotisserie formats while he's seeing the ball well.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Six-game hitting streak•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not starting Friday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Reaches base four times•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Collects two extra-base knocks•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Cranks second homer•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Returns to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...