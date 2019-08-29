Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday in the White Sox's 8-2 loss to the Twins.

Sanchez saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end Sunday against the Rangers, but he still reached base on a pair of walks during that contest. He's carried his hot-hitting ways into the series with Minnesota, delivering back-to-back two-hit performances. Sanchez doesn't offer much power or speed and typically occupies a spot near the bottom of the lineup, but he could be a useful batting-average stabilizer in rotisserie formats while he's seeing the ball well.